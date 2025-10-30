The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) executive has taken a no-confidence vote in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

The organisation described the vote which took place on Wednesday night as having been unanimous.

UFU president William Irvine said the vote represents “deep dissatisfaction” from his members about how Daera is handling key issues affecting farmers.

He said the vote of no-confidence was first mooted in early summer following the release of the proposed nutrients action programme consultation.

Blue-green algae at Battery Harbour on Lough Neagh near Cookstown in Tyrone, during the summer. Part of the UFU's dissatisfaction with Daera is the “unjustified focus” on agriculture in terms of climate change and the blue-green algae impacting Lough Neagh

He also complained of an “unjustified focus” on agriculture in terms of climate change and the blue-green algae impacting Lough Neagh.

“We gave Daera time to see if things would improve, but after mounting frustration over the last few months on a host of other issues, this vote of no-confidence was unanimously agreed last night at our executive meeting,” he said.

“The result of no-confidence in Daera represents a deep dissatisfaction from UFU members on how the department is handling key issues affecting farmers.

“The UFU had continued to engage with the department in good faith, remaining patient and hopeful that co-operation would yield results, but felt this was not being reciprocated by Daera.

“From wildlife intervention to tackle bovine tuberculosis (bTB), ammonia controls and planning in relation to the nutrients action programme, sheep sector support and a generational renewal scheme under the sustainable farming programme, Daera is failing to deliver for the farming industry.”

He added: “There is also the ongoing unjustified focus on agriculture regarding climate change and Lough Neagh. Plus the recent AFBI data breach and heightened concerns around data security.

“We are prepared to play our part in creating an environmentally and economically sustainable agriculture industry, but Daera needs to work with farmers to deliver what is needed, and regrettably this has not happened.

“Our members now have zero confidence in Daera’s willingness or ability and this unanimous vote of no-confidence is unfortunately a very stark reflection of Daera’s failings and inadequacies.”