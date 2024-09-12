Differing approach on Finucane inquiry from UUP men - with Mike Nesbitt the only unionist leader not to comment directly

Mike Nesbitt, who is now leading the UUP, will be formally ratified at the party's conference later this month. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Senior UUP figures have offered different views on the government’s announcement of a standalone public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane – and new leader Mike Nesbitt has yet to comment directly on the issue.

The new Ulster Unionist boss is the only main unionist party leader not to publicly express his view on the matter, however a party spokesperson said he is fully supportive of a statement issued by Lord Elliott on Wednesday.

That statement struck a markedly different tone to one from the previous party leader Doug Beattie.

Lord Elliott, also an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said the Secretary of State had created a two-tier approach to victims.

However in a post on social media site X Mr Beattie, who is the party’s justice spokesperson, said “Every victim, and their families, deserve truth, justice and accountability.

“I hope the Finucane family gets the information they have campaigned many years for”.

Lord Tom Elliott said his party “is committed to ensuring that every victim of every atrocity of the troubles receives the truth of what happened to them or their loved ones. Unfortunately, today’s decision by the Secretary of State will leave many victims and families feeling that their loss is considered less important by the state.

“With this decision, the Secretary of State has created a two-tier approach to victims, whereas now others must seek justice through the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), the Finucane family have been given an inquiry. The question must be asked why anyone would seek justice via the ICRIR when the Secretary of State seems to still offer the route of an inquiry.

“All victims should be treated equally. With this decision, it is obvious that some are being treated more favourably than others.

“What about the victims of the Enniskillen bomb, the Kingsmill massacre, La Mon, Teebane, Bloody Friday, Narrow water, Newry police station mortar attack and the thousands of others murdered going about their daily work? Will they now receive an inquiry?