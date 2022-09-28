The letter was signed by Lasair Dhearg (Red Flame), which claims to be an Irish Socialist Republican organisation with “a strong focus on political activism” which began in 2019. It claims to have “a formal organisation” in Belfast, Dublin and Londonderry and growing international membership.

Policing Board member and east Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting said DUP representatives who work as governors in a range of schools across NI reported receiving the letter, even in predominantly unionist areas.

The letter claims the PSNI is using young people and schools “in their attempts to win the hearts and minds of communities”. It added: “Many of these PR stunts include the use of riot shields, jeeps, attack dogs and the showcasing of lethal, life-taking weapons, such as baton round guns, Glock pistols and automatic assault rifles”.

Dissident republican group Lasair Dhearg has been slammed for sending letters to schools across Northern Ireland about the PSNI.

The letter made many allegations, including the numbers of people and children it claimed the PSNI, RUC and Army had killed during the Troubles and the use of “child informers”. The letter asks the school to advise the group, if they intend to host the PSNI, to advise how it has considered public opinion, to conduct a “risk assessment that takes into consideration armed gunmen on premises”, relevance to the curriculum, “conflict related trauma” and parental consent.

However Ms Bunting described the letter as “an outrageous attempt to intimidate schools and to drag society backwards”.

She added: “The use of language like ‘armed gunmen’ is an obvious attempt to demonise police officers who serve us all. A demand that schools answer some sort of ‘check-list’ if police officers are visiting the premises also appears to carry with it an implied threat that the school would be further targeted by this organisation should police officers visit.”

She paid tribute to PSNI intelligence gathering that has “crippled the efforts of dissident republicans” and added that in the interests of a shared future, there is “a particular need for leadership from within republicanism... to clearly advocate for a career in policing within the nationalist community”.

In response, Lasair Dhearg said, in a statement attributed to Chairman Pól Torbóid, that it has now sent almost 1,200 letters to “every school” across NI. In 2020 the News Letter reported that Lasair Dhearg was behind a banner on the gates of Queen’s University Belfast which proclaimed it to be “Mairead Farrell University” after a deceased member of the IRA.

The PSNI and Sinn Fein have been invited to comment.

