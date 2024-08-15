Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The number of products unavailable in Northern Ireland could be set to rise in September as new Windsor Framework arrangements come into place – with one dog food company already telling customers that it will no longer be able to deliver to addresses here.

Purina says it won’t deliver to breeders in Northern Ireland from September 6, blaming “new trade regulations and logistics challenges that have arisen from” the new trade arrangements.

Jim Allister said that the Windsor Framework only benefited trusted traders – like supermarkets – but “not individual customers”.

An email from Purina Breeder Connect to its customers, seen by the News Letter, says the company has “explored all possible options” to continue to supply Northern Ireland customers – but that has not been possible.

A green/red lane system for the movement of goods and "not for EU" labels were among key measures of the Windsor Framework - new arrangements for parcels entering NI will be in place from the end of September 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

New rules for parcels entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain come into effect at the end of September, with business to business parcels having to register for the green lane – if eligible – to be able to trade more smoothly.

The TUV MP, speaking to the News Letter after a constituent highlighted the problem to him, said: “Once more an everyday issue brings home the all pervasive stranglehold of the protocol. Here a UK citizen, wanting to buy in dog food from GB for his pet, is told by EU law he can’t! This is foreign unaccountable law and diktat in action. It is intolerable.”

The North Antrim MP added: “The Windsor Framework, and certainly not the useless DUP Donaldson deal, did not change this. All the Windsor Framework did was allow ‘trusted traders’ to bring in dog food, subject to EU rules and oversight, but not individual customers! It is the ordinary citizen that feels the jackboot of EU law most directly.

“Hence, my determination to constantly keep such denial of citizen rights to the people of NI under focus, believing we can never come to terms with such diminution in our British rights.”

Under the Windsor Framework – and subsequent ‘Safeguarding the Union’ side-deal between the government and the DUP – the legitimacy of a regulatory border within the UK was accepted in principle. The DUP initially claimed that the latter largely cosmetic command paper had removed the border in the Irish Sea, a claim it has now resiled from.

The original Windsor deal sought to lessen the impact of the UK being divided into two regulatory zones, but friction of some sort is inevitable while goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain are effectively entering the EU single market.

It did this in part via a trusted trader scheme which softened the process of bringing goods into NI for retailers with physical outlets in Northern Ireland.

In February, when asked about whether the Irish Sea border had been removed, DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “We have always said that there should be no barrier to trade within the United Kingdom and its internal market. The green lane is gone. The checks that were outlined within the green lane, within the Windsor Framework, are gone.”

While Purina have not explained in detail why the arrangements have impacted their ability to sell to dog breeders in Northern Ireland, it is likely to be because from September, the Windsor Framework will require ‘business to business’ parcels being sent from GB to NI to register for the UK Internal Market scheme, also known as the ‘green lane’.

Businesses not meeting the criteria for the green lane will have to send goods through the red lane – in other words a full EU customs border.

In a statement to the News Letter, Purina said: “We’re sorry to confirm that from Friday 6th September 2024, we will no longer be able to deliver Purina pet food orders by parcel services to professional breeders in Northern Ireland.

“We understand that this will come as a disappointment to our valued breeders in Northern Ireland and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. We hope breeders and pet owners can be reassured that our range of Purina pet food will remain available in retailers and wholesalers across Northern Ireland. We will continue to look for any new opportunities to resume a breeder direct delivery service in the future.”