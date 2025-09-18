US President Donald Trump showed a great interest the 153rd Open in Portrush – held earlier in the summer – and Rory McIlcroy when he was reacquainted with the deputy first minister at the royal banquet in Windsor Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Little Pengelly was invited to the event on Wednesday night for the US State Visit by Mr Trump, sitting beside Mr Trump’s White House Counsel and adviser, David Warrington, for the banquet.

The state banquet saw 160 guests attending the event, with the meal taking place around a nearly 50 metre long table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla along with Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the royals were entertaining a host of the most senior figures in the US government and business for what was a very business focused event.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly at Windsor Castle for King Charles' banquet for US President Donald Trump on Wednesday 17 September 2025.

The barrister and DUP MLA said the event was planned by the King to use "soft power" to sell every region of the UK for American investment.

Speaking on behalf of Northern Ireland, she spoke with King Charles, and twice with Mr Trump - once when she arrived and again again at the reception after the banquet.

The Deputy First Minister found it “a key opportunity” to "reinforce" in Mr Trump's mind that Northern Ireland is part of the UK when it comes to US investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course we mentioned the golf and the 153rd Open Championship in Northern Ireland in July,” she said.

"He had a bit of a conversation about the Ryder Cup and Rory McIlroy as well, so obviously that's a big interest for him. And because of that connection he has that awareness of Northern Ireland, which is really important."

She found Mr Trump very attentive.

"He stopped and engaged. I found him just as he was in Washington DC on St Patrick's week - very engaging.

"He listens, he says positive things and he showed that awareness about Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he referenced the fact that we had met in St Patrick's Week in DC.

"So I think it was a very positive engagement, an opportunity to talk directly to him about Northern Ireland, but also to make sure Northern Ireland was on his radar as part of this big UK wide event."

The Deputy First Minister also caught up with US ambassador to the UK, Warren Stevens, whom she met at the Open in Portrush.

It was a great opportunity, she said, to capitalise on the feel-good factor of the recent announcement of 1000 jobs coming to Belfast from the Bank of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had the opportunity to talk with a number of key people around the President, to talk about Northern Ireland's strengths, including aerospace, advanced manufacturing and defence, but in particular that cyber security and those back office services that the Bank of America has leaned into. It would be really good to break into more of that with the US market."

On the UK side, she met with Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Labour Deputy Leader David Lammy.

While First Minister Michelle O'Neill refused to attend, Ms Little Pengelly said it was important for NI to be present, with Scottish First Minister John Swinney, also there pitching for investment.