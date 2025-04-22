Doug Beattie accuses Prime Minister of 'dithering' on women's rights - as Sir Keir U-turns on what a woman is

The Prime Minister’s latest position on the sex and gender debate – that a woman is an “adult female” – is welcome, but the government has “dithered” on the issue, Doug Beattie says.

In his first public comments since the Supreme Court decision last week, Sir Keir Starmer said he is “really pleased” with the clarity of the ruling.

The UK’s top court ruled that sex is defined by biological sex, not someone’s chosen gender identity. That means access to single sex spaces in Great Britain, governed by the Equality Act, will be decided by the sex someone was born.

However, there is some ​uncertainty over the extent to which it will apply in Northern Ireland because the Windsor Framework means the province must “keep pace” with EU court rulings. The Equality Commission said the judgment would likely be deemed “highly persuasive” by courts and tribunals here, and was “likely to be followed” where similar issues arise.

Sir Keir, who has previously said “transwomen are women”, was asked to repeat that statement but instead said: “I think the Supreme Court has answered that question.”

Asked if that means he does not believe a transwoman is a woman, he told ITV West Country: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.

“I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity. It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say.

“So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is. It’s a welcome step forward.

“It’s real clarity in an area where we did need clarity, I’m pleased it’s come about.

“We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment.”

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s comments, UUP MLA Doug Beattie – who has campaigned for single sex spaces for women to be protected – said the government had been slow on the issue.

He told the News Letter: “​It’s clear that the Labour Party and our present government have dithered on this issue. I welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that a woman is an adult female.

“It’s a sorry state of affairs that anyone in government, in politics in general or wider society needed the ruling to come to that conclusion.

“Those from the transgender community remain a protected group and there is legislation in place to ensure their rights are respected, but biological facts tell us that transgender women are not women and transgender men are not men. They remain their sex as at birth.

“The Supreme Court ruling was about women’s rights, particularly in regards to single sex spaces, groups, refuges and organisations. It’s about time this discussion was framed as being about women’s dignity, safety and privacy”, he said.

