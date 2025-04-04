Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doug Beattie has told the News Letter he is Irish and not a “coloniser” in response to the SDLP MLA Cara Hunter using the word in a tweet.

Meanwhile Ms Hunter has now moved to clarify her stance, saying that it was not her intention to cause offence.

The story revolves around current efforts to put up Irish language signs at Belfast’s Grand Central Station – a move which has sparked unionist objections.

Referring to a news story about these objections, on Monday Ms Hunter tweeted out the following statement: “The Coloniser mindset runs deep. I literally cannot fathom hating the Irish culture/heritage/language this much when your own reps stood proudly wearing shamrocks a fortnight ago? Make it make sense!”

This drew a strong response online, with a long list of Twitter users taking offence at her comments whilst many nationalist/republican users voiced their support for her.

DUP chairman Lord Morrow told the News Letter this week that her comment was “insulting” and “degrading”, and invited her to apologise.

Her tweet remains online at time of writing.

Now former UUP leader Doug Beattie has said “I won't allow anybody to refer to me either as a planter or a coloniser”, adding that he is somebody who is "British, but also views himself as Irish".

Cara Hunter, SDLP MLA, speaking on the Stormont Sources podcast about a tweet of hers which referred to the 'coloniser mindset'

He told the News Letter: “I'm Irish. This is my home. I'm not a coloniser. I'm not a planter.

"And anybody who tries to describe me as such really needs to think hard about what they're trying to achieve and what they believe people like me should be viewed as.

"The language is unacceptable. I wouldn't expect it from anybody within the SDLP and I'm disappointed that Cara Hunter has used it.

"I don't ask anybody to apologise. I'm going to just say to her she needs to reflect on the language and the effect it had on people in Northern Ireland who view this as their home and come from a unionist background.”

What does the word "coloniser" mean to him?

"It means to me that it's somebody here who shouldn't be here, who came and took something that they shouldn't have taken,” replied Mr Beattie.

"The reality is if that had happened hundreds of years ago, there's nobody living today who was responsible."

For her part, Ms Hunter has now gone on the Stormont Sources podcast where she spoke about the reaction to her tweet, saying "it was never my intent to cause offence" and that "I serve on a cross-community basis".

"My own grandmother was a Protestant unionist from east Belfast so I think that speaks to where I come from and the way I conduct myself in this job," she added.

"I think for me it comes from a place of frustration about the attitudes of some within the DUP which continue to hold back when it comes to the Irish language…

"It's not about calling the DUP 'colonisers' or the unionist community 'colonisers' – that'd be foolish and silly.

"But for me, yes, it is a strong term, of course. But also so is the continued denial of the Irish language."