The Ulster Unionist leader says recent statements from the EU to the News Letter highlight that the DUP’s asks on the Irish Sea border were never achievable – and he argues the Stormont boycott has undermined the union.

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, MC, wants the DUP back in Stormont. Photo: Tony Hendron.

Doug Beattie also says that people across Northern Ireland are “suffering” as a result of the DUP remaining out of the institutions.

The UUP boss said “I doubt that anyone could consider the ongoing boycott of Stormont by the DUP as anything other than a failure. The objectives they set to achieve were always unachievable, as the News Letter recently reported after having conversations with the EU”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the EU was asked by the News Letter whether there had been any discussions with the UK government and if NI remaining under EU law was negotiable. A spokesperson said the deal “was not open for renegotiation”.

Doug Beattie said: “The legacy of this boycott is the suffering placed upon ordinary individuals and families across Northern Ireland. As we enter the second Christmas of this pointless boycott, we see daily the growing despair in every facet of life here.”

Despite opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol, the UUP have opposed the idea of keeping the institutions down until there is a resolution unionists are happy with. They have described the Windsor Framework as “an important stepping stone” towards dealing with issues arising from the NI Protocol – and said it provides both challenges and opportunities.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Beattie said the boycott is affecting all aspects of life in Northern Ireland. "Front-line staff not receiving the pay increases they deserve; statutory and voluntary services gutted; Northern Ireland’s position in the union undermined; unionism reduced to a protest movement, isolated, ignored, friendless with no chance of achieving changes they have demanded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our attention starts to turn towards Christmas and the festive season, the only gift that Northern Ireland really wants is a sense of hope and a return to functioning government at Stormont. Sadly, I am more and more of the opinion that this is a Christmas miracle beyond even Saint Nicholas.”