Doug Beattie: Ian Paisley in 'protest mode' over DUP's approach to Stormont return

UUP leader Doug Beattie. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Ulster Unionist leader Mr Beattie was commenting after the North Antrim MP said there could be progress towards the restoration of the powersharing executive “as soon as the government reacts and addresses our needs”.

Mr Beattie said: “Ian Paisley Jnr is clearly in protest mode if his interview on the Nolan show is anything to go by.

"That means he has calculated his own self-interest should be put ahead of Northern Ireland in the hope he will secure the TUV vote in the forthcoming general election.”Mr Beattie added: “If the DUP decide to be pragmatic, in order to restore devolution, he hopes that he can lay the blame elsewhere. It’s a well-trodden tactic by those on a solo run, the question is, will people be fooled?’”

When asked if he thought the executive would be up and running again in the autumn, Mr Paisley said: "I won’t dodge the question – you know my position. Whilst it has been wrongly reported by others that I said it would be an ‘ice age’ – I [actually] said that the secretary of state’s reactions in all of this could result in an ice age before anything happens.

"I don’t think it going to come back this autumn. I think everyone has realised it’s bad, but I think that everyone is working very hard to try and get the things in place that are necessary.”

Mr Paisley added: "But it’s up to the government, and I can quote Jeffrey [Donaldson], and out deputy leader Gavin [Robinson], who put it very, very clearly – the ball is at the toe of the government. They have to make a response to the points that we have put up very publicly, and privately, to them.

"As soon as the government reacts, and addresses our needs, and the people’s needs and our concerns, then we will have progress.”