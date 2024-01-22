As the deadline for forming an Executive has passed – and no decision has been made by the DUP about a return to Stormont – how Northern Ireland will be governed in the coming weeks and months is under the spotlight.

Nationalists and Alliance say the Irish government should have a greater role – but that has been rejected by the DUP.

Writing in today’s News Letter, the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie says that the governance of Northern Ireland may involve “an unelected committee comprising Northern Ireland Civil Service Permanent Secretaries and UK Government officials from various sectors. This arrangement would be part of primary legislation at Westminster, necessitating action by the Secretary of State, as the Executive Formation Bill's 18 January deadline has passed”.

The Upper Bann MLA says: “Northern Ireland would then be governed by an unelected committee, raising questions about influence, scrutiny, transparency, and decision-making processes. While the outcomes may be visible, the process leading to those decisions may remain undisclosed”.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for comment.

Asked by the BBC yesterday if there needs to be an increased voice for the Irish Government in future governance arrangements, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said “yes, absolutely”, adding that it would be a consultative role rather than an “executive” one.

“I don’t actually think, especially in terms of the current state of relations between London and Dublin, that we’re necessarily going to see an Irish dimension straight away, but there will be pressure applied in that particular respect,” he said.

“There are structures there already in terms of the British Irish Council, where that can be taken forward. I don’t see it being at a very granular level, it will be at a high level in terms of those engagements.

“But that is the direction of travel. And for those who are seeking direct rule as a fallback, they have to be extremely aware of where this is going to go. And it’s bizarre, illogical, in terms of the position they’re taking.”

Commenting last week after Stormont failed to elect a Speaker, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton Harris said: “The return of a locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government is the best way to govern Northern Ireland.

“However, in the absence of an Executive, the Government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”

The government has previously ruled out joint authority.

However, the idea has been floated by the Tory chair of the NI Affairs Committee Sir Robert Buckland in recent weeks. The DUP described Sir Robert’s intervention as a “hollow threat”. Deputy leader Gavin Robinson said the Republic of Ireland has no legal basis for governing Northern Ireland.

The East Belfast MP said: "Such a step would be a further breach of the Belfast and successor agreements.

“It is the arrangements flowing from the NI Protocol alone that are stopping the formation of an Executive. We are focused on getting this right and restoring the balance. We will not be distracted by Sir Robert’s confused viewpoint.

“Rather than issue hollow threats about some version of Joint Authority, Sir Robert and his colleagues would be better to focus on restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the U.K. Internal Market.