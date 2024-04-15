Doug Beattie: Kingsmill inquest, which lasted eight years, was a failure
The eight-year inquest into the IRA murder of 10 Protestant workmen at Kingsmills in 1976 has “failed at every level” according to the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.
The atrocity at Kingsmills, which was one of the most notorious of the Troubles, was claimed by a little-known paramilitary group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force.