The Ulster Unionist leader says the party is trying to get its ‘nuanced’ stance on issues such as the Windsor Framework understood throughout its ranks – after reports of an internal meeting planned for next week leaked to the media.

Details of the party meeting – arranged to address internal problems – were given to a journalist earlier this week. It prompted the UUP leader to say the party would ‘get rid’ of the leaker.

Doug Beattie told the News Letter it is his job to address issues within the party. He said: “I can’t sit back and pretend everything is perfect. I look at the problems that we face – problems about making sure we can get our message out. Making sure that people know the nuance of our stance on things like the Windsor Framework and other issues – and making sure that right down to the lowest levels of the party people understand that. And to do that I need to bring people together – including my councillors” he said.

He also said that while he believed two-thirds of unionists don’t want the institutions back until the sea border is gone – a third believe Stormont can be used to change the deal.

“They also want the Irish Sea border to go – but they think the best way to do that is to get back into Stormont and into the arena and fight the case and make your argument. Use the mechanisms available to us” he said.

The Upper Bann MLA argued: “I don’t think that the Windsor Framework is going anywhere in the short – medium term. But when we do go back it’s really important that unionism works together – with other political parties – do do the best we can for Northern Ireland”.