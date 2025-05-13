Doug Beattie says Stormont politicians have set a 'dangerous precedent' by rejecting legal advice on single-sex spaces

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie says taxpayers could foot the bill for legal cases challenging a decision by SF, Alliance and SDLP to ignore legal advice on single sex spaces.

The ​Alliance, Sinn Fein and the SDLP have set a “dangerous precedent” by voting against legal advice on how Stormont should respond to the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex, Doug Beattie has said.

The UUP MLA has also warned that assembly authorities are now open to the risk of a legal challenge – and the consequent cost to the taxpayer.

Mr Beattie slammed their decision to block changes to Stormont’s toilets policy, in light of a judgement by the UK’s top court that sex is defined by biology not how someone identifies.

Parliament Buildings currently has a policy of allowing people to choose whether they use men or women’s facilities, based on their gender identity.

Legal advice to the Assembly Commission, revealed by the News Letter, shows that politicians were advised that the ruling is in effect now and that there is a legal risk from not changing the current system.

Mr Beattie told the News Letter: “​How or why this information from the commission got into the media is now irrelevant. What is important to know is that the Alliance Party, Sinn Fein and the SDLP voted against the expert legal advice provided to the commission at their request.