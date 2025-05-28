Doug Beattie says transparency needed on why leading loyalist Winston Irvine wasn't prosecuted under terror laws

File photo of Winston Irvine leaving Belfast Crown Court. Irvine, 49, of Ballysillan Road in north Belfast was convicted of firearm offences. Photo: Liam McBurney /PA Wire

Leading loyalist Winston Irvine is being housed with UVF inmates at Maghaberry Prison – despite no terrorism charges having been brought against him when he was recently prosecuted and convicted of firearms offences.

The BBC’s Nolan Show reported on Wednesday that Mr Irvine is being housed in the Bush House wing of the prison, at his own request.

During his trial, his commitment to peace was lauded by prominent civic and religious leaders, and was seen as a mitigating factor by the court.

Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie told the programme that if there are good reasons for why he was not prosecuted under terror legislation, they need to be explained.

Stormont’s justice department says the Secretary of State has responsibility for separated prisoners – and that the decisions about charging are a matter for the Public Prosecution Service.

Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine was sentenced to two-and-a-half years, with half to be served in jail, at Belfast Crown Court following an incident where firearms and ammunition were found in the boot of his car.

The vehicle was stopped by police and a long-barrelled firearm, two suspected pistols, several magazines and a large quantity of ammunition were discovered.

While the judge noted that UVF paraphernalia was found in the homes of Mr Irvine and his co-defendant, he did not consider there was a terrorist link to the weapons. Judge Gordon Kerr KC ruled that there were “exceptional circumstances” in his case, namely Irvine’s “work for peace and his charity work in the community”.

Doug Beattie said he cannot understand why Irvine wasn’t charged under terrorist legislation “and why he wasn’t sentenced on terrorist legislation. All of the evidence, as far as I’m concerned, as a lay person looking at it from a distance, can see that there’s an absolute link here”.