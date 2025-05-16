​Doug Beattie slams First Minister for chastising Paul Givan over single sex policy in schools

UUP MLA Doug Beattie.

​Doug Beattie has hit out at the First Minister for “chastising” the education minister Paul Givan on his approach to single-sex spaces in schools – saying Sinn Fein ignored similar legal advice when it was provided.

​Michelle O’Neill said it was “unfortunate” that the DUP minister had announced his intention to ensure school sports, changing facilities and toilets would be single sex ahead of non-binding advice from the Equality Commission (ECNI).

The Stormont executive is split on the issue, with Sinn Fein and Alliance ministers saying they will wait for guidance from the equality watchdog in June – and two DUP ministers planning to press ahead in light of the Supreme Court sex ruling.

Mr Beattie, the UUP MLA for Upper Bann, told the News Letter: “The First Minister may well feel that she can admonish the education minister for not waiting until the ECNI has given their guidance on the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

“However, when expert legal guidance was given to the Assembly commission recently regarding single sex spaces the First Minister’s own party ignored it. Indeed, Sinn Fein voted against a recommendation, along with the SDLP and Alliance party that would have protected single sex spaces while at the same time the proposal ensured there were designated spaces for the transgender community.

“It will be interesting to see if the Executive have leveraged the guidance and advice from the ECNI previously or if the First Minister is stalling so as not to upset her own party-political position.

“These are simple questions, with simple answers yet with profound outcomes for a large section of our society. If there is no intent to protect women’s rights then the strategy on ending violence against women and girls becomes seriously flawed”.

The News Letter asked the Executive Office – jointly run by Sinn Fein and the DUP – if they had received any legal advice on the implications of the Supreme Court judgement, and if so, why has no action been taken yet. They did not respond.