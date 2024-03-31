Doug Beattie warns of 'negative and isolationist voices' taking hold amid DUP crisis

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie says his party has always provided stability for Northern Ireland.

The Upper Bann MLA was writing to party members at the weekend in response to the bombshell resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the weekend after the former DUP leader was charged with historical sex offences – charges it is understood he will strenuously contest.

Gavin Robinson has taken over as interim leader with unanimous backing from party officers, however it remains unclear whether candidates from other wings of the party will make a bid for the leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an email, seen by the News Letter, Doug Beattie said: “The recent news surrounding Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leading him to resign from the leadership of the DUP, should be of concern to all of unionism.

“The Ulster Unionist Party has issued a statement on this matter and would ask our membership to refrain from commenting further".

He continued: “On a wider front it is important that we have stability in Northern Ireland and leadership within unionism. The Ulster Unionist Party has been a constant throughout many difficult times and we need to be a platform for stability now.

“We are in danger of those negative, pessimistic and isolationist voices taking hold of unionism once more. We must provide an alternative to allow Northern Ireland to progress while securing our place within the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ulster Unionist vision for the future promotes this place we all call home, it focuses on people, prosperity, public services and peace. This will not be easy but it can be delivered through a fully functioning devolved government.

“I ask of you all not to be distracted by the turmoil in some quarters of unionism. I ask you all to stand firm, be focused, do the right thing not the easy thing. As the leader of the Party, I will not be distracted from ensuring the future of Northern Ireland is secure”.