Doug Beattie warns of 'negative and isolationist voices' taking hold amid DUP crisis
The Upper Bann MLA was writing to party members at the weekend in response to the bombshell resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the weekend after the former DUP leader was charged with historical sex offences – charges it is understood he will strenuously contest.
Gavin Robinson has taken over as interim leader with unanimous backing from party officers, however it remains unclear whether candidates from other wings of the party will make a bid for the leadership.
In an email, seen by the News Letter, Doug Beattie said: “The recent news surrounding Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leading him to resign from the leadership of the DUP, should be of concern to all of unionism.
“The Ulster Unionist Party has issued a statement on this matter and would ask our membership to refrain from commenting further".
He continued: “On a wider front it is important that we have stability in Northern Ireland and leadership within unionism. The Ulster Unionist Party has been a constant throughout many difficult times and we need to be a platform for stability now.
“We are in danger of those negative, pessimistic and isolationist voices taking hold of unionism once more. We must provide an alternative to allow Northern Ireland to progress while securing our place within the United Kingdom.
“The Ulster Unionist vision for the future promotes this place we all call home, it focuses on people, prosperity, public services and peace. This will not be easy but it can be delivered through a fully functioning devolved government.
“I ask of you all not to be distracted by the turmoil in some quarters of unionism. I ask you all to stand firm, be focused, do the right thing not the easy thing. As the leader of the Party, I will not be distracted from ensuring the future of Northern Ireland is secure”.
On Friday the UUP issued a statement saying: “The leadership of the DUP is a matter for the DUP. Although the circumstances are of concern and in the public interest, we are mindful that this is now a criminal investigation, and it would not be proper to comment further. In all matters of this nature, we must first and foremost consider all victims and what impact media and public attention will have on them. The Ulster Unionist Party will be making no further comment.”