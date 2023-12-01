Doug Beattie won't rule out Opposition as he says UUP return to Executive is conditional on programme for government
There have been recent discussions within the UUP about whether it should take its place around the Executive table. There are mixed views in the party and it’s likely to be voted on if devolution returns.
Doug Beattie also said that if and when government is up and running – unionists must work together.
The Upper Bann MLA said “As I stand here talking to you now – we are a party who was in the Executive and we will be going back into the Executive. But that’s always based on what the programme for government is going to be. If it’s a programme for government we can support and we can sign up to – then we will be back in government and we will be making sure that programme for government is realised”.
Arrangements for an official opposition have been in place since 2016 – and were strengthened under the New Decade New Approach deal in 2020. It means a party can choose not to take the ministerial office its entitled to, and instead take part in an opposition to scrutinise the Executive.
The UUP leader believes opposition could be a good for the party – and doesn’t rule it out. “If it’s a programme for government that we cannot support – then maybe it is a good place for us to be in opposition. An opposition isn’t a negative thing. Opposition helps create good government. But as it stands now we are going into government.”
Mr Beattie said he didn’t think there was a strong sentiment against opposition in the party. “I think people need to understand that the decision to go into government – or the decision to go into opposition – doesn’t lay with me as party leader. It doesn’t lay with the MLAS. It doesn’t lay even with the executive. It lays with the whole Ulster Unionist Party council. And they are the ones who will decide”.