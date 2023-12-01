The Ulster Unionist leader has told the News Letter that as it stands his party is going back to government – but he says that is conditional on whether it can support a programme for government.

Ulster Unionist leader won't rule out opposition - saying a return to the Executive is dependent on the Programme for Government. Pic: David Thompson

There have been recent discussions within the UUP about whether it should take its place around the Executive table. There are mixed views in the party and it’s likely to be voted on if devolution returns.

Doug Beattie also said that if and when government is up and running – unionists must work together.

The Upper Bann MLA said “As I stand here talking to you now – we are a party who was in the Executive and we will be going back into the Executive. But that’s always based on what the programme for government is going to be. If it’s a programme for government we can support and we can sign up to – then we will be back in government and we will be making sure that programme for government is realised”.

Arrangements for an official opposition have been in place since 2016 – and were strengthened under the New Decade New Approach deal in 2020. It means a party can choose not to take the ministerial office its entitled to, and instead take part in an opposition to scrutinise the Executive.

The UUP leader believes opposition could be a good for the party – and doesn’t rule it out. “If it’s a programme for government that we cannot support – then maybe it is a good place for us to be in opposition. An opposition isn’t a negative thing. Opposition helps create good government. But as it stands now we are going into government.”