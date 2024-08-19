Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outgoing UUP leader Doug Beattie demonstrated “commendable leadership”, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

Mr Beattie quit as leader of the party on Monday due to 'irreconcilable differences" with party colleagues that lead to a “strain” in friendships and political relationships.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Hilary Benn said: “I wish to thank Doug Beattie for the commendable leadership he has demonstrated over the past few years.

“It is clear that he has always sought to act in NI’s best interests and I know he will continue to do so.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says Doug Beattie has been 'a responsible and constructive leader in Northern Ireland'

“I look forward to working closely with his successor.”

Ireland’s former deputy premier Simon Coveney paid his own tribute to Mr Beattie after the announcement.

Mr Coveney, who was Irish foreign affairs minister during Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU, said: “I wish Doug Beattie well. Sorry to see him stepping back from leading the UUP.

“I always found Doug to be fair, tough when needed, reasonable and positive.

“Of course we didn’t agree on everything, but Doug was someone I trusted and respected as a strong unionist leader.”

Irish premier Simon Harris expressed well wishes to Mr Beattie on social media.

He posted: “I would like to wish Doug Beattie and his family well as he steps down as UUP leader.

“Doug has been a responsible and constructive leader in Northern Ireland during times of great challenge in recent years.

“On a personal level, I have always found him to be engaging and decent.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood paid tribute to Mr Beattie’s dedication to serving the people of Northern Ireland.

He said: “Doug and I have different politics but I’ve always admired his candour and commitment to working together in the interests of the people we represent.

“I know this won’t be the end of his political contribution but hope he enjoys some more time to spend with his loving family.”