Downing Street criticised over Irish flag on post about Northern Ireland

Downing Street has been accused of failing to understand Northern Ireland after mistakenly adding an Irish flag to a social media post celebrating the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The post on Instagram shows photographs of a showcase of the region’s culture during an event at 10 Downing Street attended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The initial post included an Irish flag emoticon.

It is understood that the flag was included in error and was quickly deleted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the incident is the latest which shows that Westminster “doesn’t understand” Northern Ireland.

“I’m not one of these people who get all wound up about flags or whether someone has put something on by mistake,” he told the BBC.

“It doesn’t make sense that they would do that – if they felt the need to put a flag up, it should have been the union flag.”

The mistake came after Northern Ireland was left out of the latest round of Levelling Up funding.

UUP leader Doug Beattie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Beattie said: “There are people out there who want to hand all of the devolved power we have back to Westminster, and here is what Westminster is doing – they got rid of our

Levelling Up funding, they brought us the Northern Ireland Protocol, they brought us the Windsor Framework, and now they’re firing out things on Instagram where they are using the wrong flag.