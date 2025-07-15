Downing Street says work on repealing Legacy Act 'in lockstep' as reports of resignation emerge

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

​Downing Street insisted the Government was "working in lockstep" on repealing the Legacy Act amid reports that a defence minister could resign over the changes.

Sir Keir Starmer's Government plans to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, brought in by the Conservatives in 2023 to halt investigations into all but the most serious allegations involving Troubles-related cases.

Human rights groups criticised the act for providing immunity to British soldiers.

But opponents to scrapping it fear that the changes will open up a "two-tier" system in which IRA members are given immunity but British troops are open to prosecution.

Veterans minister Al Carns is expected to quit over plans to repeal the law, The Times reported.

A No 10 spokesman said the Government was "working in lockstep" when asked if Mr Carns agreed with Sir Keir's approach, a No 10 spokesman said.

"The Government is always working in lockstep to deal with issues such as this, and we're working in lockstep to fix this issue and the mess that we were left."

"And as I say, we will set out a process that gives veterans and their families confidence and sets out a process that's proportionate, that's not malicious, that has safeguards in place, and fixes the mess that we were left with.