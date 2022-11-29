Dublin gangland murder trial: Ian Paisley suggests courtroom hearings could have 'shudderingly' huge political fall-out

Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall (pictured several years ago from SF election literature)

The DUP MP made the comments during a debate in the House of Commons led by Tory NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, about the NI Protocol and the restoration of devolution in the Province.

Mr Hutch is on trial for murder in Dublin Special Criminal court, which he denies.

During the trial, allegations were aired that Sinn Fein used Mr Hutch for “votes” and “money”.

In the Commons today, Ian Paisley interjected during the NI Secretary's address about the NI Protocol to say:

"I'm wondering if the Secretary of State is now pondering what's taking place in the criminal courts of Dublin, and the Hutch criminal trial in that jurisdiction – and the implications that the outcome of that criminal trial could have, not only for operation of any political activity in Northern Ireland, but also in the Republic of Ireland."

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: "It is certainly being watched assiduously by my officials and I."

Later, when Labour's NI spokesman was speaking, Mr Paisley said: "He will recall historically that whenever the IRA were involved in a major bank robbery – the Northern Bank – and whenever their activists were involved in colluding with FARC guerillas, that brought political institutions to a shuddering halt then.

"Does he believe the implications of what's being revealed in the Hutch criminal gang trial will equally have a shuddering impact on political activity?"

The response from Labour's Peter Kyle came: "He raises extremely serious issues... I await the outcome of that trial."

In the trial, a secret recording of a conversation between Mr Hutch and Dowdall was aired.

In it, Dowdall complained SF president Mary Lou McDonald had not attended the funeral of Mr Hutch's brother, killed as part of a gang feud.

"But ya's were good enough to use Gerard for votes, ya's were good enough to use for money," Dowdall was recorded saying.

Ms McDonald strongly denies doing “anything improper"​​​.

