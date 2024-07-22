DUP and SDLP clash over religious services being held in Londonderry's Ebrington Square

The SDLP has complained about 'pop up' religious services being held in Londonderry's Ebrington Square

​The DUP have accused the SDLP in Londonderry of attempting to airbrush basic freedoms from public spaces – saying that is the antithesis of an inclusive society.

The party's Foyle MLA Gary Middleton rejected a call by the SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin for a ban on religious services taking place in Ebrington Square.

Mr Middleton said: “As a representative of our city, I will defend the right of those from all faiths, and none, to express their beliefs in the public square in a legitimate and respectful way.

“The description of these services as ‘pop-up’ by some outlets is entirely inaccurate. Indeed, the organisers successfully applied for approval from the Executive Office, as has been the case for several years.

“Rather than resorting to radical demands for a ban on religious expression at Ebrington Square, all elected representatives in Foyle need to recognise that accommodating difference is key to building a shared future for everyone in Londonderry.

“Airbrushing basic freedoms from public spaces across our city is the very antithesis of an inclusive society and would be opposed by the vast majority of people living in our communities.

“I have spoken with the organisers of Sunday’s services and assured them of my continued support. It is absolutely unacceptable that they have been targeted and exploited for narrow gain by political leaders who should know better.”

Fellow Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin had written to the Executive Office, who are responsible for the Londonderry venue, to object to ‘pop up’ services.

“The people of Derry have repeatedly been told that Ebrington Square is an inclusive and shared space, yet the granting of permission for the use of our Square by religious preachers risks totally undermining that promise,” she said.

“Last Sunday, constituents reached out to me to express their objections and frustration at this religious service, particularly for those who were enjoying the local hospitality.”