Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

In his letter, which was also sent to the leaders of the UUP and TUV, Mr Bryson had said any unionist who re-entered Stormont without a resolution to their Windsor Framework concerns would be a “collaborator” in undercutting the Union, and that for unionists to do so would “ignite significant instability”.

The party says the framework, agreed at the start of 2023 between the UK and EU as a way of softening some aspects of the NI Protocol, is not enough to allay their Irish Sea border concerns.

It is seeking further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, and talks between the DUP and the Government have been ongoing over the summer.

One of the main parts of the framework – the green/red lane system for the movement of goods – entered force at Northern Ireland ports on Sunday.

In his letter, Mr Bryson stated he was writing "on behalf of Unionist Voice Policy Studies, an organisation which represents a broad range of groups and individuals across the grassroots unionist and loyalist community”.

He said: “A surrendering on these issues by returning to Stormont would – in our analysis – ignite significant instability, and without any doubt precipitate a return to mass street protests.

“It would, in our view, also be the case that a significant swathe of grassroots unionism/loyalism would actively electorally campaign against any unionist who had opted for the role of collaborator and implementer in the subjugation and suspension of the Union.”

Sir Jeffrey last night said his party is the “main voice of unionism in our sovereign Parliament”.

He said: “We believe in devolution and are working to ensure that the local institutions are restored on the basis that they are able to command the support of unionists as well as nationalists on a sustainable long-term basis.

“With the unanimous support of our party officers, the DUP has spelt out its position in relation to the unacceptable nature of the Northern Ireland Protocol and we have taken resolute political action to bring the EU back to the negotiating table. Many said that was unachievable.

“The Windsor Framework represents progress in relation to certain aspects of trade within the UK and its internal market, but there is more work to do...

“In the end, having already listened to what others have to say, the Democratic Unionist Party will carefully consider any final Government response to the issues we have articulated and will take its own counsel and decisions based upon what we believe to be in the best interests of Northern Ireland, and its people, whether they agree with us or not or vote for us.

“We will not bow to pressure, threats or blackmail, regardless of what source it comes from.

“Anyone who thinks that they can exert influence on policy or intimidate our party by making such threats is sadly mistaken and misunderstands who we are or where we have come from.

“The Democratic Unionist Party’s overriding objective is to make Northern Ireland work, to be prosperous and to thrive as a valued part of the United Kingdom.

“In addition to our opposition to the protocol, building prosperity and stability are key to securing the union in a Northern Ireland that is changing and where unionism must broaden its appeal if the union is to be protected for the longer term.

“Legislation alone will not protect the union if we lose the battle for the hearts and minds of the people of Northern Ireland.