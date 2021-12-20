‘DUP has embarrassed all of unionism with its empty Protocol threats’ declares Empey as Donaldson pledges more ‘engagement’ with No10

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Picture date: Monday October 4, 2021.

As the News Letter has reported many times, since taking over leadership of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has issued a number of tough-talking statements warning that he stands ready to collapse Stormont.

But Lord Empey says that despite DUP promises of action for the last 100 days, Sir Jeffrey has not actually done anything.

And in any case, he adds, the idea of collapsing Stormont (as Sinn Fein did in January 2017, leading to Westminster making Northern Ireland’s laws over the heads of MLAs) is the strategy of a “madman”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are just some of the occasions the DUP leader has appeared to set himself a deadline for action:

~ On September 9, Sir Jeffrey said in a speech: “Let me be clear: if the choice is ultimately between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form, then the only option for any unionist minister would be to cease to hold such office.”

He added that “within weeks it will be clear if there is the basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue”.

~ On October 2, he told the News Letter: “We’re looking to the next few weeks to see what action the government takes. but we’re very clear time is of the essence, and we need to see firm action.”

~ On November 1, Sir Jeffrey said: “I’m prepared to give a little more time... I think that we’re talking about weeks.

“That’s what I have said, and I expect real and decisive progress to be made.”

On Sunday, he told the News Letter: “We will be engaging with the Prime Minister over the next period to establish his intentions... it is clear to us that the choice for the government is between the Protocol and political stability in Northern Ireland.”

Now Lord Empey has said: “Over 100 days ago, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson promised to take ‘resolute action’ in the event that the Government did not move to make radical changes to the Protocol...

“What has happened during this time? The Government has got Sir Jeffrey’s measure and have run the clock down so that his foolish threats to bring down the Institutions can have little effect.

“The Assembly’s mandate is coming to an end and in a few weeks the Assembly dissolves for the elections.

“The much-hyped triggering of Article 16 has not happened. Foolishly, some had seen this as an opportunity to get rid of the Protocol. It isn’t. Article 16 is a safety valve to protect the Protocol and won’t remove it.

“Sir Jeffrey’s foolish and empty threats have not only embarrassed him and his Party, they have once again embarrassed and demoralised Unionism in general.

“What is needed is a negotiation to amend the existing Treaty with the EU to re-instate the proper constitutional mechanisms of the United Kingdom so that we will no longer be treated like an EU Protectorate. We remain rule takers with no democratic input.”

He added that “only a madman would bring down Stormont in Northern Ireland’s centenary year when we are in the middle of a pandemic which is getting worse”.

DUP ‘SHARE BLAME FOR PROTOCOL’:

Sir Reg also reiterated a point he has made before about the DUP sharing blame for the Protocol.

He said: “Sir Jeffrey and his colleagues must accept and acknowledge their role in all of this mess.

“On the eve of the biggest betrayal of the Union by any Prime Minister, he and his colleagues were cheering Boris Johnson at the Tory conference.

“A few hours later, Boris Johnson threw Northern Ireland under a bus by proposing to the EU that there be a regulatory border in the Irish Sea.

“Even worse was to follow that day when the DUP endorsed Boris Johnson’s proposals for a border in the Irish Sea.

“Instead of backing Boris, if the DUP, which held the balance of power in Westminster at the time, had withdrawn support from his Government, the Protocol could have been avoided.

“Only by following a clear negotiating path, bringing sound arguments to the table, will we be able to replace the Protocol which has been imposed upon us in part by the utter incompetence of DUP MPs back in October 2019.

“Empty threats from Stormont won’t cut it anymore.”

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford has previously responded by saying: “Unionists want to see greater cooperation across unionism and to see their leaders working together in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Our aim remains firmly on the need to remove the Irish Sea border rather than petty and inaccurate jibes from Reg Empey.”

More from this reporter:

Click here; Man shot dead in west Belfast had recently beaten charges of blackmail and threats to kill

Click here: Leading loyalist warns government it may well be playing with fire over Protocol

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.