DUP leader Gavin Robinson urges caution over ECHR withdrawal - after Nigel Farage says NI 'not at forefront' of immigration plans

Nigel Farage said this week it would take "longer" for NI to leave the ECHR than GB - saying he would renegotiate the Belfast Agreement to remove it. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The DUP leader has warned that any attempts to deal with illegal immigration need to be practical, achievable and not damage the unity of the country – amid concern that Reform UK’s policies could further undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

Gavin Robinson’s comments come amid a growing debate within unionism about the wisdom of backing Nigel Farage’s policy of pulling the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – with any Northern Ireland exit taking “longer”.

The ECHR is referenced in the Belfast Agreement, requiring Assembly legislation to be compliant with it.

This week, the UUP’s Doug Beattie rubbished Mr Farage’s plans, warning that Reform UK’s solution to the illegal immigration crisis would result in a people border down the Irish Sea. However, it has received the backing of DUP MP Sammy Wilson and TUV boss Jim Allister – providing Northern Ireland leaves on the same terms as Great Britain.

Pulling out of the convention, shaped by Britain after the Second World War, has long been a goal of some Tory backbenchers but has not had widespread political support. However, it is inching closer to becoming a political reality with Reform UK – consistently ahead in opinion polls – adopting it as part of its solution to the small boats crisis.

However, the Reform leader this week cast doubt on whether Northern Ireland would exit with Great Britain under his proposals, claiming that he would seek renegotiate the Belfast Agreement with Dublin, and that it would take longer to deal with the issue here.

Unionist politicians are concerned that if the UK did not leave as one entity, the province would become a magnet for illegal migrants as they would have European legal protections which would no longer apply in the rest of the country. This is already the case under the Windsor Framework – with the High Court ruling that the last government’s Rwanda plan was not compatible with the deal, and therefore not applicable in Northern Ireland.

In yesterday’s News Letter, Doug Beattie said in reality Great Britain would leave the convention first, with Northern Ireland left behind “because it becomes too difficult”. He said that the proposals would mean the UK government would have to put in place checks to control immigration – creating a “people border” in the Irish Sea.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has now urged caution on calls for ECHR withdrawal – pointing to other ways of dealing with how the convention has frustrated government attempts to deal with asylum claims from those entering the country illegally.

In an email to party members, the East Belfast MP said: “There has been a particular focus on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and particularly Article 8.

“Whilst the focus has primarily been on proposals for the UK to leave the ECHR, there are senior Labour figures such as Jack Straw, who oversaw the incorporation of the ECHR into UK law, arguing that it is being ‘misused’ and David Blunkett calling for a suspension of the convention to enable the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. Debate on the ECHR stretches right across the political spectrum and isn’t going to go away.

“For our part, it is essential for the United Kingdom to deal effectively with the issue of illegal immigration. However, it can only be an effective solution if it is introduced and applied to all parts of the United Kingdom together.

“If it doesn’t, then quite simply it isn’t a solution and it should not find support from anyone who values, or claims to value the United Kingdom.

“Efforts shouldn’t be derailed simply because of faux outrage of those who claim only to care about the sanctity of the Good Friday Agreement when it suits their interests.

“However, efforts shouldn’t be pursued, or supported if they would separate Northern Ireland, and actually see this part of the UK become a magnet for illegal migration.

“It is the outcome which is important; one whereby the United Kingdom is not seen as an attractive destination by those who wish to come here illegally. The public have had enough of the empty slogans and previous proposals that were unworkable.