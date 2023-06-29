DUP leader questions whether Sinn Fein are 'doing enough' to support prison service and PSNI recruitment

A Lasair Dhearg activist removing NI Prison Service recruitment posters in Londonderry

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was commenting after Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy accused the DUP of using the issue to “deflect” attention away from the party’s boycott of the Stormont Executive.

Last week a video emerged on social media showing NI Prison Service recruitment posters being removed from a bus stop in Londonderry by members of a republican group.

The video also shows anti-PSNI posters being erected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint statement condemning the footage was released by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP.

The DUP criticised Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill's decision not to add her name to the statement.

On Thursday, Sir Jeffrey said: "I do think it gives rise to issues around whether Sinn Fein are pressing hard and doing enough to encourage people to join the prison service and the PSNI."

He continued: "We have our chief constable talking at the moment about the problems there are in recruitment, particularly from the Catholic community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it is incumbent upon all of us to put our shoulder to the wheel and encourage people from whatever their community background to consider a career in either the police or the prison service. I hope in the future that we can see a more collective approach on these kind of matters."

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the DUP kept throwing "dead cats on the table" to remove attention from their failure to restore the powersharing institutions.

Speaking at Stormont Castle, Mr Murphy said: "The DUP have engaged in a series of deflection issues over the last while. The obvious question for them is what are they doing in terms of getting back into the executive, but they continue throwing dead cats on the table on these issues”.