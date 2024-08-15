DUP leader says Ireland's defence policy is 'morally questionable' after claim it leaves Europe exposed

This single-engine, turbo-prop plane is one of a limited number of non-combat Irish Defence Forces planes available - with the country having a reliance on the UK to protect its skies.

Gavin Robinson says it is ‘morally questionable’ for the Irish republic to allow other nations to do the heavy lifting of defending western democracies – and says our southern neighbours must step up against increased global threats.

The issue of Ireland’s defences – or lack of them – have been under increased scrutiny in recent months. In May, Dr Eoin Dray – a senior researcher for the European People’s Party’s official think tank – wrote a scathing article about the shortcomings of the country’s military.

Dr Drea slammed the country for being “out of touch” and “freeloading”. That followed a report from the British think tank Policy Exchange, which described the Republic as an “unreliable security partner” for the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a long political consensus in the Republic about neutrality in wars – however, that does not explain the decision of successive governments not to invest in defending its own seas and airspace. Dr Drea, who previously served on the board of the governing Fine Gael’s ‘Policy Lab’, said Ireland feels “no responsibility to protect its own borders, regardless of the potential impact on its fellow EU members”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson says co-operation in defence across the British Isles “is in the interests of both the United Kingdom and the Irish Republic.

“Given the threats that exist, particularly to Western democracies, it is surely time that the Government in the Irish Republic gave serious consideration to moving away from a position of reliance on other countries for national defence.“In an increasingly hostile world, it is morally questionable to sit back and take the benefits of the strong stance of others, who do the heavy lifting and bare the cost of protecting democracy, whether that be financial cost or human cost. The Irish Republic must step up to play its part in combatting the threats faced, whether they be cyber, marine or aerial.”

In an article for the Politico website just ahead of the European elections, Dr Drea – a senior research officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies – said that Ireland is not helping to defend Europe, despite the war in Ukraine and threat to EU from Russia. He described the nation as “totally defenceless” and operating with only one of six operational Navy ships due to chronic staff shortages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pointed out that Ireland has no undersea capabilities, no combat jets, and is the only country in Europe that can’t monitor its own airspace due to the lack of primary radar systems. The researcher said Ireland had to “beg other European air forces for help in emergencies” — most recently during the evacuation of Western personnel from Afghanistan.

He also accused his homeland of outsourcing its security to Britain in “a technically secret agreement between Dublin and London, which effectively cedes control over Irish air space to the Royal Air Force”. A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Defence said the Irish government has committed “to the largest increase in Defence funding in the history of the State”.