DUP leader seeks ‘firm commitment’ from Boris Johnson on Article 16

Sir Jeffrey has urged the Prime Minister not to be distracted by controversies in 10 Downing St and to give problems in Northern Ireland “the attention they deserve”.

He told Sky News: “It disappoints me that our Prime Minister cannot give a firm commitment today that if there is not agreement reached with the European Union, he will take the steps that are necessary to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

“That means triggering Article 16. That’s the commitment I need to get from this Prime Minister.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

He added: “Let’s get our political institutions restored on the basis of sound foundations, that means dealing with the protocol, making these issues our priority so that the people of Northern Ireland can enjoy a strong, stable government.