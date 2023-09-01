The DUP party leader stated: “We continue to discuss a plan on the key priorities that may form the basis of a programme for government if and when the executive is restored. That work will continue.

“We are looking at the funding priorities as well as the policy priorities for the people of Northern Ireland.

“It is very important work in which we are fully engaged.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Stormont Castle for yesterday’s meeting with NI Civil Service head Jayne Brady. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The talks yesterday focused on a potential programme for government for any incoming executive. The Stormont Assembly has been effectively collapsed for over a year while the DUP refuses to take part until its concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

Other parties have urged the DUP to return to Stormont as the province is beset by significant challenges, including around finances and public services.

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said Northern Ireland's opportunities for inward economic investment would be greatly reduced if the assembly does not return. Mr Murphy referenced a major trade summit which is scheduled to take place in Northern Ireland this autumn.

He said: “The acid test for these discussions and all of the questions in and around what we are going to be doing is is an executive going to be formed and we haven't heard that as yet from the DUP.

“While there may be opportunities on the horizon they will be greatly reduced if people travel here to discuss potential economic opportunities and find there is no-one here to discuss these issues with.

“Our press is to get an executive up and formed as quickly as possible, to get a decision from the DUP in terms of their own internal wranglings and get ourselves and the other parties back to work.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it had been a “constructive but sobering” meeting. She said: “Until we have that certainty in terms of the future of the executive then it is very difficult for us to make any progress on the issues that are really affecting the people of Northern Ireland.

“I would appeal again to those who are blocking the formation of the executive to move into the executive as quickly as possible before further harm is done.

“I would also appeal to the two governments to take their responsibilities seriously when it comes to ensuring that executive is sustainable in the long term.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the meeting took place “under a fiscal cloud”.

He said: “We focused an awful lot on a programme for government which was interesting. Also, how we create a more stable executive, if we get an executive up and running and how we improve the output from that executive.