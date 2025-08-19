DUP MLA Edwin Poots says he will 'happily' meet the Burke family - but not at his church

Edwin Poots has said he would "happily" meet the Burke family - but at his office, not his church.

The DUP MLA and former health minister was speaking after the family from Castlebar in the Republic sought him out on Sunday at his place of worship.

It came a fortnight after the Burke family confronted another DUP politician, Mervyn Storey, at his church, filming the encounter and posting it online.

On that occasion, they accused Mr Storey of endorsing transgender ideology by his chairmanship of the Education Authority (because it has issued guidance advising teachers to essentially accept transgenderism among pupils), and contrasted the authority's stance with Mr Storey's own traditionalist Christian beliefs.

Edwin Poots issuing his appeal to the Burke family after they sought him out at church

Both Mr Storey and his church, Hebron Free Presbyterian in Ballymoney, rejected the Burkes' accusations and their tactics.

Now Mr Poots, another Free Presbyterian, has been targeted.

No footage of the incident has been posted online, and it is not clear why they had chosen Mr Poots.

However, it is likely linked to a recent controversy surrounding Belfast's transgender NHS service for children, which was created while Mr Poots was minister in 2014.

Mr Poots said he was “never briefed, had sight of, or [gave] approval” for it.

Speaking in a video posted online, Mr Poots said that members of the Burke family had come to his church, but that he had already left.

"I'd encourage the Burke family if they'd wish to speak to me about political issues to contact our office, make an arrangement, and I'll happily meet them here in my office," Mr Poots said.

"I'd add that I'd encourage the family to desist from going to church meetings and Gospel services, where the Gospel has just been preached, to doorstep people.

"It's unbecoming, it's unbefitting, and it's not the way things should be done in a church setting.

"If people want to talk politics, they've got all week to do it. I'm here and available to do that.