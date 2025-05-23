DUP MLA raises concerns over potential EU restrictions on common treatments like cold sore creams

DUP MLA Peter Martin has raised concerns about the impact of new EU rules on over-the-counter medicines.

A DUP MLA has expressed “serious concern” at EU proposals which he says could see common treatments such as cold sore creams or dandruff treatments reclassified as prescription-only medicines.

Peter Martin has warned that Brussels plans could result in common over the counter anti-viral and anti-fungal treatments no longer being available in pharmacies, adding to the burden on GP practices.

He says the plans, which were discussed at the Assembly’s Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, would potentially impact products treating conditions such as athlete’s foot. The North Down MLA said: “At a time when many people across Northern Ireland face significant challenges simply getting a GP appointment, it is counterintuitive and frankly absurd that Northern Ireland could be captured by new EU rules that would increase demand on GP surgeries.

“For minor conditions where self-care is clearly appropriate and safe, restricting access to existing over-the-counter treatments makes no sense either medically or economically.

“Many pharmacists and GPs will rightly be concerned by the impact these proposals could have. In fact, the official from the Department of Health said that such a move towards ‘prescription only’ for these medicines would be contrary to the ‘self-care’ model that the Department is moving towards.

“In addition to the reclassification of these products, there would also be new rules on the authorisation and marketing of antimicrobials, including anti-viral and anti-fungal medicines.

“There is still a lack of clarity as to whether the arrangements agreed in 2023 will shield Northern Ireland from the disruptive effects of these EU regulatory changes. That is not acceptable. Patients and health professionals here deserve certainty—not to be left in limbo due to laws made in Brussels.

“It is harmful and undemocratic that critical aspects of our frontline services, including health our service, remain vulnerable to laws drafted in a foreign jurisdiction, with no say for the people of Northern Ireland or their elected representatives. This is a direct consequence of the continued application of EU law in our Province under the Protocol and Windsor Framework.

“The DUP will not relent in our efforts to remove these barriers. We are fighting to restore full democratic accountability and ensure that Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market is fully and unambiguously respected”, he said.

The Windsor Framework promised a move in medicines regulation in Northern Ireland from European Medicines Agency (EMA) to the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

However, officials told a Stormont committee this week that some new EU proposals on medicines regulation will apply in Northern Ireland. Novel and innovative medicines will fall under UK legislation, but other medicines will fall under the EU’s proposals.

MLAs were told that antimicrobial medicines may not be covered by the Windsor Framework.