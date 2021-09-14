DUP MLA voices ‘human rights’ fears over mandatory jabs for concert-goers

Paul Frew

Paul Frew made the comments in relation to a DJ gig in Ormeau Park, south Belfast, this Friday from 5pm.

It is open to those aged 16-plus, but “patrons must all have had a minimum of one dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccination”.

Tickets are available from 10am via Ticketmaster, but despite being billed as free, there will be a £2 booking fee.

It comes as the authorities train their focus on vaccinating the Province’s youth.

Mr Frew told the house: “You may not know and the House may not know that, for the first time in our history, an event will take place this Friday that will refuse entry to people solely on the grounds that they are not vaccinated against Covid.

“The Department of Health and the Department for Communities are funding and supporting the event with public money of £75,000.

“Deep concern, which I share, has been expressed to me about the human rights implications of the stipulation that tickets for the free event are available only to those who have had a vaccination.

“There are real fears that that represents active discrimination against those who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine due to age, medical exemptions or reasons of conscience.

“In light of that, there is an onus on the minister of health and the minister for communities to explain the rationale for the allocation of funding to the event and to restate their commitment to treat equally the personal freedoms that we all should enjoy in society, regardless of vaccination status.”

