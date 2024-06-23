DUP question 'bizarre' treatment of leader Gavin Robinson during BBC election interview
The DUP boss was being interviewed by Mark Carruthers on Thursday night, and faced a combative interview style with frequent interruptions.
DUP candidate Gregory Campbell said: “The BBC's objective is supposedly ‘to educate, inform and entertain’. I'm not sure they struck the right balance on Thursday evening. I know several BBC journalists who reached out to us to indicate they felt the interviewer had done more talking than the interviewee.
“If the interviewer asking the questions spoke more than 50% of the time, then that is bizarre and the public service element of the interview is called into question.
“We will review after the election. It’s important that all leaders are treated fairly."However, the BBC defended its position. A BBC spokesperson said: "We think that this was a wide ranging and informative interview."It explored several key issues, allowing Gavin Robinson to set out the DUP's position and to deal with specific questions about it."
During the interview, Gavin Robinson said that Mark Carruthers was "confused" in his line of questioning. Mr Carruthers had asked the DUP about Carla Lockhart's election literature said she would "ensure" the removal of the Irish Sea border - and said Mr Robinson's position was more "nuanced". Gavin Robinson said his literature had exactly the same wording.
The DUP boss told the BBC presenter that "people in your seat" were confusing the issues around the Irish Sea border.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.