DUP says Audit Office climate report 'a wake up call' for 'virtue signalling' Executive parties

​The DUP chair of Stormont’s economy committee has called on other Executive parties to accept that climate change legislation has failed – accusing them of “smug self-satisfaction”.

​Phillip Brett’s comments come after an Audit Office report said that there is a “very significant risk” that two of the three key targets will be missed by 2030.

Alliance and Sinn Fein still back the plans – but the UUP has now joined calls for them to be revised.

Alliance MLA David Honeyford told the Assembly that anyone seeking to change the targets was peddling a “right wing Trump-Farage narrative of anti-net zero”.

However, Mr Brett said the report “brings home the reality of setting unrealistic and unachievable targets”.

The DUP economy spokesperson said: “That is a recognition of what the DUP has been saying for some time, but perhaps the input from the Audit Office may bring a fresh realisation to some other parties.

“The Audit Office cannot say that the £107 million that has been spent in a bid to deliver net zero targets has been good value for money.

“That doesn’t consider the impact those targets are having on infrastructure projects which cannot proceed. The legal framework is now strangling economic development in Northern Ireland.

“It's time for a reset and I would urge other parties to accept that virtue signalling targets have failed and there must be meaningful action to reverse the mistake.