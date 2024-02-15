Taoiseach Michael Martin has called for reform of Stormont institutions - the TUV have said the comments are the latest clear breach of Strand One of the Belfast Agreement.

The DUP’s Gavin Robinson says the working of the institutions is a matter only for the NI parties and the UK government – while the TUV have said the comments are “designed to side-line unionists”.

Mr Robinson said: “Whilst Michael Martin may have a view on such matters, it is important that everyone understands and respects the three-stranded approach”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The recent Safeguarding the Union Command Paper includes a commitment that training programmes and materials will be refreshed for both the Home Civil Service and UK Diplomatic service to include the fact that Strand One of the Agreement is a purely internal matter. It would be useful were a similar refresh to be provided for Civil Servants and others within the Republic of Ireland also”.

Speaking in the Irish parliament yesterday, Mr Martin said: "I have said consistently that there must be room for the Northern Ireland parties and the British and Irish governments to look together at the institutions to ensure that they work for the Northern Ireland of today”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he is supportive of moves to stop Sinn Fein and the DUP collapsing the institutions again, but warned those wanting reform to be “mindful of the disaster” of St Andrews.

The Ulster Unionist leader didn’t say what – if any role the Irish government should have – but he TUV have said the comments are “designed to side-line unionists”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Beattie said: “All those asking for changes to the Belfast Agreement must be mindful of the disaster which was the changes made by the St Andrews Agreement. This was supported by both the UK and the Irish government and has directly led to where we find ourselves today.

“The reality with any agreement is that when you pull a thread the whole thing can unravel, and aspects of the Belfast Agreement did unravel due to short-termism.

“As a party we are supportive of a change that prevents the two big parties unilaterally dragging down devolved govt and keeping it down, we also support reverting back to the principles of the Belfast Agreement lost at St Andrews. This must be done through all-party negotiations not big party carve up.

TUV Bannside councillor Timothy Gaston said: “A core principle of the Belfast Agreement was the three stand approach. Strand one concerned issues internal to Northern Ireland and regardless of how bad the Belfast Agreement unquestionably was it was recognised that the Irish Government had no say in such matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That important constitutional point has been eroded over the years, partly because Unionists have permitted it. One thinks particularly of the New Decade New Approach deal which was presented as the joint work of London and Dublin.

“It is nonetheless worth noting that the Irish deputy Prime Minister has no business commenting on how Stormont operates and should, frankly, mind his own business.

“It is equally important to note that his intervention is designed to side-line Unionists.

“It is a reflection of the agenda of certain media outlets in Northern Ireland that his comments in the Irish Parliament, which has no say on such matters, receive significant coverage while the contribution of DUP peers in the Upper House of our own sovereign parliament have been studiously ignored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the Irish parliament yesterday, the Fianna Fail leader said the agreement provides for the Northern Ireland parties and the British and Irish governments to look at reform.

"It is my view that the realities of today are not those of 1998 and that the time has come for reform.

He said: "I know that this is a complex and sensitive matter with different opinions around the table, but we simply need to find a way to end the cycle of instability, suspension and political torpor.

"Strong partnership between parties in Northern Ireland, and the Irish and British governments, with respect for the fundamental principles of parity of esteem and rigorous impartiality, will be as crucial to any future arrangements as it has been to the crafting and operation of today's institutions across all the strands of the [Good Friday] Agreement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad