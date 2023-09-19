Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party was responding to reports that the Tory government was planning some kind of power-grab over the implementation of the framework.

Details are scarce, not least because the government itself has refused to shed any light on its planned course of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for details yesterday, the Northern Ireland Office would only say: “We are continuing to take forward work to implement the Windsor Framework, and are engaging the Northern Ireland Parties as part of those efforts.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP, which has rejected the Windsor Framework as a solution to the Irish Sea border

News of the UK government's move had been circulating since last Friday, when the website PoliticsHome.com reported that "the government is considering taking unilateral control of implementing the Windsor framework for Northern Ireland, as ministers are concerned [over] the ongoing power vacuum in Stormont".

He quoted unnamed Whitehall sources as saying that "the government has faced difficulty in implementing parts of the treaty covering checks at the border, which would usually be dealt with by Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, because there are no ministers in post to instruct Stormont officials to carry out the necessary work".

As such, "the government in Westminster is deliberating the best way of taking greater control of the process".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation about this pending move has continued ever since, with Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson telling the Nolan Show yesterday that his party had been briefed last week that a change may be in the offing.

Asked by Mr Nolan what he understands the thrust of the new policy is, Mr Tennyson said: "As various elements of [the framework] begin to come into operation from October next year and into next year, someone will have to take responsibility for implementation of that.

"So in the absence of an Assembly, it is logical I guess that the UK government would want to take those powers."

​The DUP meanwhile issued a statement saying that it takes a “firm view that as negotiations continue there was no merit in the government proceeding to implement the Windsor Frameworks as it stands, or seeking to advance a mechanism that would undermine the devolved settlement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “We will continue to advocate for Northern Ireland full participation in the UK internal market and recognition of our constitutional position.”

Meanwhile, UUP leader Doug Beattie said yesterday that these developments only served to vindicate his stance on the restoration of Stormont.

“This announcement that the United Kingdom government plans to ‘syphon off’ aspects of the Windsor Framework to a ‘direct rule’ process is the final proof that our call for the restoration of devolved government is the right one," he said.

“The noises made over the last 16 months that, by keeping the Assembly down, the Windsor Framework or its Protocol predecessor would be re-written, have been proven wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clearly, the only way to challenge the Framework and maximise its opportunities is by restoring devolved government and making our case for change."

However, he also made reference to the fact that a full picture has yet to emerge of the UK government's proposals, adding that, once it does, "the devil will be in the detail".

Mr Beattie also said that the current predicament was a result of "a Brexit we said would negatively impact Northern Ireland and endanger our place in the Union".

In 2016, the UUP party executive decreed that "on balance Northern Ireland is better remaining in the European Union", although "the party respects that individual members may vote for withdrawal".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad