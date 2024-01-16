DUP: Wednesday's Assembly recall is nothing but a headline-grabbing stunt - just like all the others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the sixth time the Assembly has been recalled to sit since the election of May 2022.

Under its standing orders, it can be revived for temporary sessions via a petition of 30 MLAs.

This has the effect of summoning MLAs back to the main chamber at Stormont, but since the DUP has vetoed the appointment of speakers (who are necessary to oversee any debate) the recalls have had to be cancelled soon after they convene.

Gordon Lyons

It is very unlikely that today will be any different.

The recall comes one day before the general strike on Thursday.

The motion which MLAs have been summoned to discuss "endorses the demand for fair pay settlements for public sector workers; urges the DUP to respect the democratic outcome of the May 2022 Assembly election; and emphasises the pressing need to urgently reinstate the Executive to tackle the unprecedented challenges confronting citizens and public services" particularly the immediate matter of public sector pay".

DUP Assembly finance spokesman Gordon Lyons MLA said in a statement: “Wednesday’s recall of the Assembly will achieve nothing more than any of the five other recalls since May 2022.

"None of them have been designed to generate anything other than headlines.

“The power to deliver a fair pay settlement for public sector workers is in the Government’s hands.

"The failure to implement that pay award is down to a lack of will, on behalf of the government, not a lack of an Executive.

"Indeed, the package outlined by the Secretary of State would only be sufficient for a one-year pay uplift.

“We fully support those workers in their campaign and there is no justification for the funding to have been withheld.

“Everyone knows the sitting of the Assembly will achieve nothing because the conditions for the restoration of devolution have not been secured.