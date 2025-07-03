DUP welcomes new rules making it easier for Irish people to take up UK citizenship

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson says his Private Members Bill, with cross-party support, delivered changes to UK citizenship rules.

​It will soon be easier for Irish people living in the UK to apply for British citizenship – as the government changes rules to recognise “the unique relationship between the two countries”.

The DUP leader has welcomed the upcoming changes – which his party has lobbied for in an attempt to address anomalies created by the Belfast Agreement.

Under the 1998 accord, people born in Northern Ireland are guaranteed Irish citizenship, but those identifying as British who were born across the border – such as DUP peer Lord Hay, have faced a difficult and costly route to become a British citizen.

Migration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra visited Belfast on Thursday to formally welcome the commencement of the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024.

The new route, part of the Act, makes it easier for Irish citizens to become British. Applicants will be subject to a more streamlined application process and will not be required to demonstrate knowledge of English language or sit the Life in the UK test.

The registration fee will be 50% cheaper than for other nationalities, at £723 for adults and £607 for children.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson said: “The Belfast Agreement sought to address issues of identity and whilst people living in Northern Ireland could avail of an Irish passport, there was no reciprocal arrangement in the other direction. Those born in the Republic of Ireland after 1948 needed to undertake a lengthy and costly process of applying to the Home Office for British citizenship.

“From the 2021 Census figures there are at least 40,000 people living in Northern Ireland who were born in the Republic, with around 32,000 of them born after 1948. Many of those people have lived in Northern Ireland for decades, with someone like Lord Hay now serving as a Peer of the Realm yet he is not a British citizen.