DUP's Gregory Campbell defends Irish language commissioner structures after TUV criticism

SF minister Liz Kimmins has said she "stands firm" in her decision to order Irish language signs to be installed at Belfast's Grand Central station. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

Key legal safeguards around Stormont’s new Irish language commissioner mean no new duties can be placed on public authorities without the agreement of the deputy First Minister, a DUP MP has said.

Gregory Campbell was responding to TUV criticism of the new structures, which the party says will “allow nationalist activism to dress itself in the clothing of official oversight”.

Timothy Gaston also urged the DUP to “act to prevent their Irish language commissioner interfering” in a legal dispute over Sinn Fein proposals to introduce Irish signage at Belfast’s Grand Central station.

Mr Campbell told the News Letter that case is unrelated. The East Londonderry MP said: “This is a live legal case about how a significant and controversial decision was taken by the Department for Infrastructure outside of the proper legal processes.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston.

“The appointment of an Irish Language Commissioner is an entirely separate matter. In any case the incoming Commissioner’s view does not change the legal question before the court”.

The DUP MP said that any proposals brought forward by the Irish Language Commissioner for public authorities must be approved by both Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly – and any guidance provided to the Commissioner must also be signed off by both, and he “must give due regard” to it.

“There are some who prefer to attack other unionists and who won’t address the fact that under their preferred model of Government - direct rule - there would have been no safeguards but rather an all-singing stand alone Irish Language Act. They hope to hide their ignorance by talking down the importance of the cross-community protections, and checks and balances, that are in place as a result of the agreements in 2020”, he said.

Mr Campbell said that under direct rule there “would have been a one-way street for the Irish language lobby”.