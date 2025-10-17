Editorial: ​Cross-party and cross-UK complacency on the security threat from the ruthless China

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday October 17 2025

​The United Kingdom has put it itself in a complete muddle about China.

There is a cross-party outcry now over the collapse of a case of alleged Chinese spying, with the Tories and Labour trading insults over it. But the weakness on China goes back decades, such as when President Jiang Zemin was given an honoured welcome in Britain by Tony Blair and his cabinet, a decade after the Tiananmen Square massacre of students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is worth emphasising that Chinese citizens are not even allowed to know about that slaughter of young people who were protesting for democratic reforms in a state that has neither democracy nor a free press. Yet not only was Zemin, who came to power after the massacre, given warm greetings despite that bloodshed, the Tories under David Cameron and particularly George Osborne cosied up to Beijing too.

Now Sir Keir Starmer’s government has done likewise, with Jonathan Powell alleged to be involved in the cosiness towards the dictators who run China. He denies such a role, but unionists will be sceptical, remembering his part in bringing the IRA in from the cold (and the appeasement of Sinn Fein ever since).

Now the head of MI5 has admitted he was “frustrated” by the collapse of the Chinese spying case, after Downing Street insisted it would have been “absurd” for the prime minister to intervene and stop its withdrawal. Ken McCallum warned “Chinese state actors” present a national security threat to the UK “every day”.

Yet the UK had got itself into such a tangle that successive governments felt unable to describe that ruthless, predatory nation – that ally of President Putin – as the threat that it patently is.