Editorial: ​Northern Ireland should re-assess its road safety rules

News Letter editorial on Tuesday August 12 2025

​​The UK government is planning to overhaul road safety laws in England and Wales.

Changes under consideration include mandatory eye tests for older drivers and a cut to the drink driving limit.

The proposals, set to be published in the autumn, are also reported to include tougher penalties for uninsured driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The changes do not apply to Northern Ireland, where Stormont decides the rules. But they are of significance to the province, which could also do with an assessment of road safety.

Both in the UK as a whole and in NI specifically, the number of people who have died annually on the roads over the last 20 years is far lower than it was in the 1970s and 80s and even 90s. Road safety has improved relentlessly over the last half century: cars are safer, roads are better, markings are clearer, but also drivers are more aware. Enforcement of bad driving is more vigilant than it was.

There is an argument to be made, though, that the drink drive limit is not in fact the problem: it is already low, even if it could be made lower still, but the problem is people who go far over it. That is a matter of enforcement.

Speeding is much less common than it once was but still a major cause of death and heartbreak. There is certainly a case that narrow country lanes should have a 30mph or 40mph limit, not the national limit of 60mph that prevails.

Seatbelt laws have slashed road fatalities so stronger penalties for not wearing are fair, although compliance is already very high. Using a phone at the wheel should lead to hefty penalty.