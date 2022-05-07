ELECTION 2022: Doug Beattie’s deputy dubs him ‘strong, courageous and 100% a leader’ after he comes sixth in terms of first-preference votes

He dubbed Mr Beattie “100% a leader”.

He was speaking last night as Mr Beattie was locked in a struggle to take a seat in Upper Bann, with some indications that he may find it hard to take the fifth and final seat.

He had come in sixth place in terms of first preference votes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doug Beattie

With 5,199 first preference votes, he was also way behind both DUP candidates Diane Dodds and Jonathan Buckley, who got 6,548 and 8,869 respectively.

“I’ve every confidence in Doug Beattie. He’s a strong, couragueos man,” said Mr Butler.

“He is a leader, I am fully behind Doug Beattie.”

However, in the last hour or so reports are emerging that he has been victorious with the help of transfer votes, becoming the fourth MLA elected to the seat.

ELECTION 2022