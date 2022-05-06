Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.
Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022
Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 08:05
- Stormont stalemate as Sinn Fein biggest party but DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sticks to guns on protocol
- Doug Beattie in scrap with Alliance to retain his Upper Bann seat
- Poots takes South Belfast seat but memories of Stalford hurt
- The unionist overall vote stays ahead of the nationalist total, albeit narrowly
Sinn Fein’s day in the sun but no new dawn for Irish unity
Like the sheep in George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ who repeatedly bleat “Four Legs Good, Two legs Bad” London-based newsrooms this weekend will be ba ba baaing out their own mantra about the outcome of the Northern Ireland Assembly election.
Counting resumes in Northern Ireland Assembly with Sinn Fein poised for historic victory - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson delivers a personal challenge to Boris Johnson to address outstanding issues around NI Protocol
Stormont stalemate as Sinn Fein biggest party but DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sticks to guns on protocol
With Sinn Fein poised to emerge this weekend as the single biggest force in the next Assembly, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called last night for a meeting of all unionist leaders to discuss the electoral fallout.
Lagan Valley full results
East Antrim
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson gives his victory speech for Lagan Valley
Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan elected in Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Jemma Dolan has topped the poll in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
Election 2022: DUP’s Tom Buchanan well placed to keep seat in West Tyrone
The DUP looks well set tonight to hold off a strong challenge from the TUV in West Tyrone.
Election 2022: The unionist overall vote stays ahead of the nationalist total, albeit narrowly
The unionist share of the vote in Northern Ireland has stayed above 40%, despite polls that showed it might fall as low as mid 30s.
The unionist share of the vote in Northern Ireland has stayed above 40%, despite polls that showed it might fall as low as mid 30s.