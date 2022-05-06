Election 2022 Live Blog: Stormont stalemate as Sinn Fein biggest party but DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sticks to guns on protocol - Ben Lowry’s analysis of the unionist vote - DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says unionism cannot afford to stay divided

Counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections with Sinn Fein set to win the largest number of seats

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 6:41 am

Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anne Dickson, supporting her husband TUV candidate Billy Dickson, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast after being returned as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022

Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 08:05

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 08:05

Sinn Fein’s day in the sun but no new dawn for Irish unity

Sinn Fein’s day in the sun but no new dawn for Irish unity

Like the sheep in George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ who repeatedly bleat “Four Legs Good, Two legs Bad” London-based newsrooms this weekend will be ba ba baaing out their own mantra about the outcome of the Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 07:50

Counting resumes in Northern Ireland Assembly with Sinn Fein poised for historic victory - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson delivers a personal challenge to Boris Johnson to address outstanding issues around NI Protocol

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 06:34

Stormont stalemate as Sinn Fein biggest party but DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sticks to guns on protocol

Election 2022: Sinn Fein biggest party but Donaldson sticks to guns on protocol

With Sinn Fein poised to emerge this weekend as the single biggest force in the next Assembly, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called last night for a meeting of all unionist leaders to discuss the electoral fallout.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 06:30

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 06:15

Lagan Valley full results

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 06:14

East Antrim

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 06:13

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson gives his victory speech for Lagan Valley

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 22:34

Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan elected in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan elected in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Jemma Dolan has topped the poll in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 22:11

Election 2022: DUP’s Tom Buchanan well placed to keep seat in West Tyrone

Election 2022: DUP’s Tom Buchanan well placed to keep seat in West Tyrone

The DUP looks well set tonight to hold off a strong challenge from the TUV in West Tyrone.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:39

Election 2022: The unionist overall vote stays ahead of the nationalist total, albeit narrowly

The unionist share of the vote in Northern Ireland has stayed above 40%, despite polls that showed it might fall as low as mid 30s.

Election 2022: Unionist vote total stays ahead of nationalist one, but narrowly

The unionist share of the vote in Northern Ireland has stayed above 40%, despite polls that showed it might fall as low as mid 30s.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
ElectionJeffrey DonaldsonSinn FeinDUPBen Lowry