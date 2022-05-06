Early tallies from the counts at Titanic in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt indicate it could be a breakthrough day for the TUV.
The TUV has polled strongly in a number of constituencies including Strangford, Newry/Armagh and South Antrim, according to early tally figures.
Conversely, the Ulster Unionists appear to be in trouble in a number of areas including Strangford, where they are in danger of losing a seat to the TUV, the tallies suggest.
SDLP sources expressed concern this morning for the fate of Infrastructure Minister and deputy leader Nichola Mallon in North Belfast. They said she is in danger of losing her seat to the Alliance’s Nuala McAllister.
The Alliance Party surge is also threatening to unseat the SDLP’s Pat Catney in Lagan Valley, they said.
Overall, the combination of Sinn Fein emerging with the most seats, a stronger TUV presence in the Assembly and the Protocol still being in place in the absence of any UK Government move to change it, makes the chances of a new Executive being formed extremely slim.