Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy leads the pack to seize seat in Foyle

Ciara Ferguson of Sinn Fein is also expected to be elected on transfers from her running mate, having polled 5,913 first preference votes.
It is expected a single unionist candidate will also get over the line.
As things stand, Gary Middleton of the DUP (4,101) is ahead of the UUP’s Ryan McCready, however, it could be that Mr McCready attracts more transfers from the eliminated candidates and eventually secures a seat.
Results
Pádraig Delargy SF 9,471 ELECTED
Mark H. Durkan SDLP 7,999 ELECTED
Ciara Ferguson SF 5,913
Gary Middleton DUP 4,101
Ryan McCready UUP 3,744
Brian Tierney SDLP 3,272
Sinéad McLaughlin SDLP 3,189
Shaun Harkin PBP 2,621
Rachael Ferguson All 2,220
Emmet Doyle Aontú 2,000
Anne McCloskey Ind 854
Colly McLaughlin IRSP 766
Elizabeth Neely TUV 499
Gillian Hamilton Green 215