Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy leads the pack to seize seat in Foyle

Ciara Ferguson of Sinn Fein is also expected to be elected on transfers from her running mate, having polled 5,913 first preference votes.

It is expected a single unionist candidate will also get over the line.

As things stand, Gary Middleton of the DUP (4,101) is ahead of the UUP’s Ryan McCready, however, it could be that Mr McCready attracts more transfers from the eliminated candidates and eventually secures a seat.

Padraig Delargy topped the poll in Foyle.

Results

Pádraig Delargy SF 9,471 ELECTED

Mark H. Durkan SDLP 7,999 ELECTED

Ciara Ferguson SF 5,913

Gary Middleton DUP 4,101

Ryan McCready UUP 3,744

Brian Tierney SDLP 3,272

Sinéad McLaughlin SDLP 3,189

Shaun Harkin PBP 2,621

Rachael Ferguson All 2,220

Emmet Doyle Aontú 2,000

Anne McCloskey Ind 854

Colly McLaughlin IRSP 766

Elizabeth Neely TUV 499