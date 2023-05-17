Election 2023: Alliance and Sinn Fein make revival of Stormont a key plank in eve-of-poll messages

The News Letter’ newsdesk also received “eve-of-poll” messages from the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein (though not the SDLP).

Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party, said: “I understand many people are apathetic and frustrated when it comes to local politics.

"That is understandable when faced with seemingly constant deadlock caused by divisive politics at the Assembly and Executive.

“That’s why it is more vital than ever to come out to vote and send a message ransom politics isn’t acceptable.

"The power is in people’s hands. In 2019, the last council election also took place with no functioning Stormont.

"But voters sent a message – that they wanted and deserved functioning institutions which operate everyday.

"That message was heard loud and clear, with the bigger two parties restoring the institutions.

“More Alliance councillors and more influence means more solutions to the issues which matter to people. No drama, just delivery.”

Sinn Fein’s regional leader Michelle O’Neill meanwhile issued a statement of her own, saying: “By voting for Sinn Fein you can send a clear signal that it is time to get the Assembly back up and running.

“And show your support for a party that wants to invest in the health service, help people with the cost of living, and deliver first class council services and economic regeneration.

“I am asking you to give Sinn Fein a stronger mandate to deliver for all in local councils by electing hardworking Sinn Fein councillors who will prioritise the issues facing workers and families.

“Now is the time for positive leadership to achieve a better future and work together for all."

Though no press release was issued to the paper from SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, last night the party Twitter feed bore this message: “All across our communities, SDLP candidates are fighting to end the divisions between our people and to build a new Ireland together.