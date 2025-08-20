An investigation has begun into the use of a Co Antrim hotel to house migrants.

Both DUP MLA Trevor Clarke and UUP MP Robin Swann said that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had confirmed to them that a planning enforcement investigation is underway concerning the Chimney Corner Hotel on the western edge of Newtownabbey.

It comes following a landmark court case in London, which essentially ruled that it could be a breach of planning permission for the government to house migrants in a hotel.

When contacted, the council said: “An enforcement investigation has commenced, and the council has no further comment to make at this time.”

When the hotel itself was telephoned, a woman answered and said there would be no comment. She would not give her name.

Its website says it is “currently closed to the general public”.

Meanwhile TUV MP Jim Allister has written to councils in Northern Ireland, asking if they have any migrant hotels in them and, if so, whether they are taking action off the back of the London court ruling.

Both Mr Clarke and Mr Swann described those housed in the Chimney Corner Hotel as asylum seekers (that is, people seeking refugee status).

South Antrim MLA Mr Clarke said: “The High Court decision makes it clear that housing asylum seekers in hotels without first securing a ‘change of use’ through the proper planning process (from hotel to hostel or immigration centre accommodation) constitutes a breach of planning regulations.

"No one is above the law, not even government departments. If the Home Office or its contractors wish to place large numbers of illegal immigrants into our communities, they must follow the same planning rules as everyone else.

"There are some other hotels being used for this purpose across Northern Ireland, and I am not aware of any having secured a change of use.

"DUP councillors in those areas have directed that similar enforcement investigations should be commenced.

"This issue isn’t just about the specifics of the need for proper planning approval. It highlights the lack of proper oversight and control in terms of the entire UK immigration system.

"The fact these hotels do not have the proper planning approval to house asylum seekers is merely a symptom of the overall problem.”

South Antrim MP Mr Swann said: “Following the legal ruling on the planning status of a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex, my party colleagues have contacted Antrim and Newtownabbey Council this morning in relation to the Chimney Corner Hotel.

"The council have confirmed to us that they will now open an enforcement investigation in relation to the legal planning status of the Chimney Corner Hotel, which is being used as accommodation for asylum seekers on behalf of the Home Office.”

He added that the Home Office had told him the following: “Accommodation providers and Home Office officials consult on Dispersed Accommodation with local authorities to ensure that local intelligence is factored into the process, before we procure the accommodation.

“Greater emphasis is being placed on engagement and collaboration with local authorities.

“In terms of the accommodation of asylum seekers in Northern Ireland, it remains the case that only those claiming asylum in Northern Ireland are accommodated there.”

North Antrim MP Mr Allister, in his letter to councils, said: “In light of this week's High Court ruling in respect of the Bell Hotel in Epping, can you advise if there are any properties in your district whose planning permission is for hotel use, but which are being used to house migrants?

“If so, will the council, in light of the finding in the Epping case that such use is not compatible with planning permission for hotel use, be taking action to ensure such non-compliant use is terminated?”

According to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) in May, a company called the Mears Group has a contract to supply asylum seekers with accommodation / support in Northern Ireland.

The estimated value of this contract from 2019 to 2029, not adjusted for inflation, is around £400m – or about 3% of the total value of such UK contracts.

The Mears contract operated in Northern Ireland on a profit margin of between 14 and 17% in recent years, the NAO report said (roughly double the average rate for UK regions).

As of December 2024, the number of asylum seekers being housed in all kinds of accommodation across the UK was 109,882, of which 38,213 were in hotels.

The number of asylum claims in the UK has increased recently.

A parliamentary report states that between 2011 and 2020, the rate was relatively consistent at an average of 27,500 applications per year.

In 2024, there were 84,100 applications made (sometimes for multiple individuals).

However, asylum seekers only make up a small proportion of the migrants coming into the UK.

For example, a parliamentary report estimated that “in 2024, asylum seekers and refugees made up around 16% of immigrants to the UK”.

UK ministers are bracing for a wave of legal challenges from councils after Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary injunction by the High Court on Tuesday.

The ruling blocks asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in the Essex town, and current residents must be removed by September 12.

Epping Forest District Council had asked a judge to issue an interim injunction stopping migrants from being accommodated there after it was the scene of protests.

The demonstrations came after an asylum seeker, who was staying there, was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

He denies the charge and is due to stand trial later this month.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Director of Amnesty International, said: “Amnesty International has long raised concerns that hotels are wholly unsuitable for housing people seeking asylum.

"This judgment must not lead to even further disruption and insecurity for the refugees themselves.

"Proper investment by government in planning and providing for appropriate accommodation is urgently needed.

“At the same time, that department must reset its asylum system to provide people with decisions on their asylum claims fairly and efficiently – so people are not stuck in limbo and can get on with their lives.

“At a time when racist vigilantes are targeting people on our streets, we need political leaders to refrain from using language such as ‘illegal immigrants’ when referring to people who are going through the legal process for seeking asylum.