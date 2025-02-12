Lord Dodds of Duncairn says the UK must take a tougher approach with Brussels.

Five out of eight lawsuits being taken by the European Union against the United Kingdom relate to Northern Ireland – “threats” that require a more robust response from the Labour government, according to Lord Dodds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP peer uncovered the ongoing active cases in a parliamentary question, which revealed five cases relating to the UK’s implementation of the Protocol.

They include allegations that London has not correctly implemented rules on the movement of parcels and pets – and were started before the Windsor Framework was signed but have not been dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cases cover an alleged failure by the UK to provide Brussels with trade data for Northern Ireland, as well as claims the UK has not properly implemented EU customs rules in Northern Ireland.

Lord Dodds says legal action shows that Keir Starmer’s government needs to adopt a tougher approach with the EU.

He told the News Letter: “The EU talks a good game, but it’s clear that it is prepared to use the big stick against the UK if necessary.

“With Keir Starmer seeking to enter negotiations on a so-called reset of relations with the EU, Brussels is maintaining legal threats and active cases against the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five out of the eight active cases being taken by the EU against the UK relate to Northern Ireland.

“For all its soft words about progress and good faith, the EU is maintaining legal action across a wide range areas where it deems the UK to be in breach of its legal obligations under the protocol as well as other matters.

“It is refusing to take drop its threats until it sees full delivery. That’s a lesson people on the UK side and here in Northern Ireland should have learned.

“When it comes to defending the national interest, and that includes Northern Ireland, the UK government needs to be much more robust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should take a leaf out of the EU playbook and demonstrate that if necessary it will take whatever action is required to ensure the sovereignty of the United Kingdom as a whole.”