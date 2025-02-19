Ex-President of Irish Baptist Union to be prosecuted in court for Sunday afternoon service in Coleraine abortion clinic buffer zone
Pastor Clive Johston, 76, from Strabane, is being prosecuted for preaching in the abortion buffer zone around Causeway Hospital on Sunday 7 July last year.
The news comes only days after US Vice President JD Vance caused outrage across Europe after telling the Munich Security Conference that the UK and EU face a greater “threat from within” than the danger posed by Russia and China.
Vance was “most concerned” about the UK, highlighting the “crazy” conviction of physiotherapist and army reserve veteran Adam Smith-Connor, who was fined £9,000 for a brief “silent prayer” protest in the buffer zone at an Bournemouth abortion clinic.
He also lambasted the Scottish government for distributing letters to households inside abortion clinic buffer zones which warned residents they could be committing a crime if they do anything in their own home that could cause distress to abortion clinic staff or patients.
Mr Vance claimed that censoring the public “is the most surefire way to destroy democracy” and added that “in Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat”.
Now it is confirmed that the Strabane ex-pastor of 40 years standing, Mr Johnston, is to be prosecuted for similar offences as those castigated by Vance.
Mr Johnston has engaged in open air preaching in many countries and said previously that he believes the buffer zones are the "thin end of the wedge in restricting freedom of speech".
Eight buffer zones of 100-250m came into effect around abortion clinics at health trusts, to protect patients and staff from protests.
It is now a criminal offence for people to be "impeded, recorded, influenced or to be caused harassment, alarm or distress" within the areas, punishable by a fine of up to £500.
Mr Johnston has received a summons to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on 14 March.
He is facing two charges;- conducting a protest with the intent of being reckless as to whether it directly or indirectly influences someone who is attending the clinic in connection with abortion services, and failing to comply with a police direction to leave the buffer zone.
The Public Prosecution Service said that following careful consideration of all the available evidence in a police investigation file, a decision to prosecute an individual has been taken. The PPS does not comment on what recommendation police made in individual cases, it added.
In the wake of the arrest, East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell said his party voted against the "totalitarian legislation" which he said removes the right to argue a 'reasonable excuse' defence.
"No individual should ever be intimidated or harassed under any circumstances,” he said, but added: ""The right of free speech is very important."
The buffer zones were spearheaded by the Green Party in 2022.
After Mr Johnston's arrest, Belfast Greens Councillor Áine Groogan said her party were “delighted” that their Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) legislation was “fully operational and being enforced to protect women and pregnant people in accessing legally available healthcare services in Northern Ireland”.