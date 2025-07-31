A representative of the Presbyterian, Methodist and Church of Ireland denominations has paid tribute to a distinguished former school principal who left “an incalculable legacy in the work he has done”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Wilkinson OBE was a former principal of Dromore High School in Co Down. A family notice said he passed away suddenly on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Hazel, children Jonathan and Joanna, their spouses Paula and Gareth and grandchildren Oscar, Darcie, Maisie and Kasie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week Education Minister Pauul Givan described him as "a remarkable educational leader”.

Tributes have been paid to John Wilkinson, former principal of Dromore High School, after his sudden death.

Now the Transferor Representatives’ Council (TRC) - which represents the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian and Methodist Churches in appointing over 1,500 governors to controlled schools - has also paid tribute.

Noting his death with "deep sorrow" it said he joined the TRC Executive in 2018 where he represented the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

He was also the denomination’s representative on the Board of the Education Authority, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TRC described him as "a man of great integrity, with an incisive mind and wonderful sense of humour" adding that was "diplomatic and respectful, yet passionate in his pursuit of an effective education system and eager to put his experience to good use in dealing with areas which he saw as needing addressing."

The TRC’s Chair, Dr Andy Brown said it was "a privilege" to know and work with him.

He added: “John has left an incalculable legacy in the work that he has done – for his Lord and for the cause of education – which will be remembered for many, many years to come. In calling him home, we are sure that God received him with a cry of ‘Well done, good and faithful servant."

Mr Wilkinson served as clerk of session in First Dromore Presbyterian Church and spent 34 years in teaching, including 19 years as principal of Dromore High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under his leadership, the school was designated as a Specialist School for Science.

Since 2006, he had served in various senior roles on the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

He was also a non-executive director with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.